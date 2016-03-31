Shortly after Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit broke the internet (and a flood of copycats followed), the lip queen has promptly decided to change directions. Sorry matte-lip lovers, it's now apparently all about the gloss.
Jenner, who had hinted at expanding her makeup empire before, just announced a new line of lip glosses with — get this — a motion-picture trailer. (Oh, Kylie.) The film, which feels like a mashup of Rihanna's "BBHMM" and Britney Spears' Crossroads, depicts a band of women kicking ass and getting money. Wearing thick, gooey, 2006-reminiscent lip gloss, of course.
Kylie made the announcement via a tweet from @KylieCosmetics: "GLOSSES VIDEO OUT NOW." Another clue? A snap King Kylie posted last night, along with the date "4/1."
As of now, the video (directed by Colin Tilley) has fewer than 20,000 views — although we're sure that will change soon. From the looks of it, the glosses come in three shades of nude (all the better for fuller-looking lips) and launch tomorrow. Here's a first look from Jenner's Snapchat channel:
And a sneak peek from the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram.
We expect them to fly fast. But a major comeback for gloss? That could have more staying power. After months of super-mattes, it's about time.
