Everyone hold their horses, because Joanna Gaines is NOT leaving Fixer Upper. The co-host of the HGTV hit put up a blog post late last week addressing the rumors that had been circling about her leaving the show in pursuit of a different career — specifically, People reports, facial creams. However, the mother took to her blog At Home to advise fans not to believe everything they read, and to set the record straight about what's ahead for season 5 of Fixer Upper.
"So many things are happening right now and it feels like we are moving at the speed of light," she wrote on her blog. "At times, it’s even hard to keep our own parents in the loop."
This means that, when it comes to rumors and speculation, the couple has heard everything — "from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have."
That's why Gaines implores fans to be skeptical if they read news about the couple that hasn't been confirmed by the couple's official social media. "These are the spots where we’ll tell you about our new partnerships, projects, and even personal news," she continued.
She also took a moment to set straight the rumor that everyone had been worried about:
"And just in case you were wondering, YES! We are currently filming season 5 of the show. No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams."
One exciting change that is coming up, however, is the 39-year-old's new spinoff. Behind The Design, slated to arrive later this year, focuses more on the aesthetic aspect of home renovation, zeroing in on Joanna's particular expertise.
If there's any other news, the family will let you know, but unless it's straight from Gaines' mouth, don't buy it — whether that's pregnancy rumors or facial cream.
