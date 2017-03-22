While HGTV's Fixer Upper is is clearly a hit on its own (it's been the network's most-watched series for the past two years) some people just can't get enough of the charismatic house-restoring couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joanna will be gracing the world with her own series, Behind The Design, that will have a stronger focus on the design aspect of home renovation.
This new show is sure to be a success thanks to the couple's devoted fanbase. Joanna, along with husband Chip, dominate the home renovation scene with their lighthearted banter on the show and the fun ways they engage with their fans online. Joanna is a favorite among viewers partly in thanks to her blog, which documents the show as well as thoughts from the duo.
At the start of the new year, Chip posted a message that addressed the current political climate and how he and his wife hoped to use their show to create unity.
"You wanna talk about how to build bridges between people that disagree? We want to be a part of that conversation," he wrote. "Do you want to talk about healing and compassion and kindness and restoration? We’re in the restoration business, we can for sure make time for that."
If there's one thing fans can unify over, it's that they're excited for this new show. They took to Twitter to support Joanna on this new project.
@joannagaines I am excited for your new show.. well probably not as much as @chippergaines ? pic.twitter.com/u1Tsng7y4a— David Daughrity (@davidjag79) March 22, 2017
@joannagaines Congrats on the new show "Behind the Design". Fascinated to learn more about how you come up with those amazing designs— Kristen S (@KristenSaburn) March 22, 2017
A preview of the new design-focused show will be airing on March 28, with full episodes arriving later this year. Consider our DVRs set.
