While HGTV's Fixer Upper is is clearly a hit on its own (it's been the network's most-watched series for the past two years) some people just can't get enough of the charismatic house-restoring couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Joanna will be gracing the world with her own series, Behind The Design, that will have a stronger focus on the design aspect of home renovation.