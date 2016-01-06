Chip & Joanna Gaines Deserve Major Side-Eye For Recent “Revelation”

The last time we heard from Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, they were cleaning up a large mess. Though, this wasn't the typical sort of mess we see them manage on TV. Back in November, it was revealed that the two hosts of the popular HGTV show were members of the Antioch Community Church. The kicker? This church is not only against same-sex marriage but has a long history of questionable practices and bias. On the heels of the new year, Chip released a statement on the couple's shared website titled, "Chip's New Year
Revolution Revelation," which included this bit:
"This past year has been tough. In my lifetime, I can’t recall humanity being more divided. Plenty of folks are sad and scared and angry and there are sound bites being fed to us that seem fueled by judgement, fear and even hatred. Jo and I refuse to be baited into using our influence in a way that will further harm an already hurting world, this is our home. A house divided cannot stand."
Sir, you do remember that you are in fact part of the problem, yes? In case you forgot, during the controversial discovery by BuzzFeed of their affiliation with the church, the couple remained mum. That didn't go over well with fans or HGTV, a network that prides itself on inclusivity.
While the man's heart is in the right place, the message is completely overshadowed by the couple's lack of dialogue with the public. Without a making the effort to have an open, truthful conversation that connects with fans in a real, constructive manner, statements like these read more like a press release.
