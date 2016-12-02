After Buzzfeed reported that Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines attended a controversial church in Waco, Texas, some fans reconsidered their support for the show.
Jimmy Seibert, Antioch Community Church's founder and pastor, is a friend of the Gaines'. He has taken a stance against same-sex marriage and in favor of conversion therapy, expressing the belief that homosexuality is a result of psychological trauma.
The network, HGTV, responded to fans' concerns with a statement released to Buzzfeed.
"We don’t discriminate against members of the LGBT community in any of our shows," a spokesperson said. "HGTV is proud to have a crystal clear, consistent record of including people from all walks of life in its series."
The Gaines' haven't released any official statement, but Chip tweeted about his religion on Thursday.
"Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. DO EVERYTHING IN LOVE," he wrote.
"Even as all hell 'appears' to be breaking loose," he followed up, "all I have to do is look at my four precious babies sleeping, or kiss Jo good morning."
Jimmy Seibert, Antioch Community Church's founder and pastor, is a friend of the Gaines'. He has taken a stance against same-sex marriage and in favor of conversion therapy, expressing the belief that homosexuality is a result of psychological trauma.
The network, HGTV, responded to fans' concerns with a statement released to Buzzfeed.
"We don’t discriminate against members of the LGBT community in any of our shows," a spokesperson said. "HGTV is proud to have a crystal clear, consistent record of including people from all walks of life in its series."
The Gaines' haven't released any official statement, but Chip tweeted about his religion on Thursday.
"Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. DO EVERYTHING IN LOVE," he wrote.
"Even as all hell 'appears' to be breaking loose," he followed up, "all I have to do is look at my four precious babies sleeping, or kiss Jo good morning."
Advertisement
Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. DO EVERYTHING IN LOVE.— Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) December 1, 2016
U know.. even as all hell "appears" to be breaking loose. All I have to do is look at my 4 precious babies sleeping, or kiss Jo good morning— Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) December 1, 2016
(2)... and at least at that moment, at my house, all is right with the world!— Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) December 1, 2016
Advertisement