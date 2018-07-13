In the pilot, which premieres Saturday, July 14 at 2 p.m. EST, Kara and Brett will do “the exact same things we spend all our days doing” on camera for a couple who found the place they want to turn into their “home to last.” “For this particular show, it was a couple who bought a house on this amazing piece of property, and they bought it knowing this is where we want to stay forever...but it was built in the 1980s, and it just was not a reflection of who their family is and who they want their family to grow to be,” says Kara. “We were able to do things to the exterior and to a lot of their rooms. We loved the transformation of the master [bedroom]. The kitchen is incredible and just the flow of the space was enhanced. So, it’s about taking those classic finish outs of color and textiles and all those things that will grow with the house and allow it to live.” Brett tells us.