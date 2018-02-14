Back in November, Target launched an exclusive home and lifestyle collaboration that had HGTV super fans over the moon. Why? Because it was created in partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper. The collection is called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and its first release included over 300 items that featuring the couple's trademark modern farmhouse aesthetic. Now, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is back with another refresh that includes several new items that are ideal for spring entertaining.
As with Hearth & Hand's initial launch, which included many holiday-inspired items, this most recent refresh is filled with Easter elements. That's one of Joanna Gaines' favorite parts of the refresh. She wrote on the Target website, "Easter is a special moment to gather with family and friends, and these pieces add a fun nod to the season while still feeling polished."
Besides Bunny Egg Cups and Decorative Wire Baskets, Gaines' other standouts from the collection are Jade glassware, white bakeware, and beaded serveware. Those pieces might be her favorites, but the Fixer Upper designer also said, "I love everything about this collection and truly believe it embodies the spirit of Magnolia."
Once Joanna Gaines' much-anticipated cookbook is released in late April, we're guessing she'll be serving up some of her original recipes on her very own home collection dishes and posting them to Instagram. That thought almost soothes the sting of knowing Fixer Upper's series finale is just around the corner.
If you thought you couldn't get any more excited about this exclusive collaboration, think again because the pieces start at $3.99. The most expensive item in the newly updated line is $34.99. Take a look ahead to see nine of our favorite items from the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia refresh and start planning ahead for spring.