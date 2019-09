Back in November, Target launched an exclusive home and lifestyle collaboration that had HGTV super fans over the moon. Why? Because it was created in partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper. The collection is called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and its first release included over 300 items that featuring the couple's trademark modern farmhouse aesthetic. Now, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is back with another refresh that includes several new items that are ideal for spring entertaining.