"We give back to wealthy homeowners 4-times as much money as we spend on all low-income rental housing assistance," McCabe says. "But it's a policy that everybody's a little afraid to touch. The Mortgage Interest Reduction is regressive — that is, it favors high-income households rather than low-income households. It doesn't really aid people on the margins, like if you're just about able to buy a home but you need a little push, it's not a great deduction for you, because most middle-class and lower-middle class Americans don't itemize their taxes so they can't take the deduction, and it incentivizes people to buy bigger homes, because you can now spend more money on a mortgage."