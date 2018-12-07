Skip navigation!
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Strong Opinions
The Matriarchy Is Coming
by
Rachel Sklar
More from Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Is Marketing Female Pleasure Still Taboo?
Elisa Kreisinger
Dec 7, 2018
Strong Opinions
How Millennials Are Affording Early Retirement
Elisa Kreisinger
Dec 4, 2018
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are Anxiety Products Making Us More Anxious?
Elisa Kreisinger
Nov 21, 2018
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
It's Time To Unpack White Fragility
White people can't all be racist... right? After spending 20 years running diversity trainings for big companies, Dr. Robin DiAngelo has heard every
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions
The Gender Pain Gap Is Real And Hurting Women
Women are more often sent to therapists instead of prescribed pain management solutions because doctors assume they are overly emotional. And when the
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What's The Deal With The Plastic Straw Wars?
It was dubbed The Straw Wars of 2018. The debate over plastic straws started when this disturbing video of a sea turtle injured by a plastic straw went
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Politics
The Pittsburgh Shooting Proves Trump Emboldens Racists — & Social...
Emily Gorcenski is a survivor of white supremacist attacks at the Charlottesville, VA rally and an activist. The opinions expressed here are her own.
by
Emily Gorcenski
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are We Working Ourselves To Death?
We need to talk about the new employment "trend": overworking. Have you seen this ad for Timberland that informs us that we’ll never be able to retire?
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Debunking The Black Woman Gold Digger Myth
Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. They're also one of the most educated groups in the U.S. So why does the trope of
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
The Latinx Community's Complicated Relationship With The N-Word
Today, there are roughly 55 million Latinxs living in the U.S. — each one of us with unique cultural experiences. In our new series #SomosLatinx, R29's
by
Olga Marina Segura
Work & Money
Why This California Boardroom Law Is Really A Game-Changer
If you think California’s new law requiring publicly traded companies headquartered in the state to have at least one women on their board is a
by
Areva Martin
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What's The Deal With Women Being Angry?
I never realized the extent to which women's anger and aggression had been a catalyst for change until I spoke with New York Times best-selling author
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What White Women Get Wrong About Feminism
When I asked Dr. Brittney Cooper, author of Eloquent Rage about the summer of BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and Pool Patrol Paula, she replied, simply, "white
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Health
Ford's Politeness & Kavanaugh's Anger Are Everything Th...
This morning, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the first of at least three different women to come forward and say they experienced sexual misconduct at the
by
Lily Herman
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Most Obituaries Are Still Of White Men
Looking at the Obituary section of the New York Times since it's first publication in 1851, you might think that 75% of people who die each week are White
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Rent the Runway CEO Puts People First & She's Still Profitable
Why do salaried employees get far more benefits than hourly employees? This week, I spoke with Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman, an entrepreneur who
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Gender Blindness At Work Is Not What You Think
Professor Katherine Phillips from Columbia Business School says that, across five different studies, she found that women were more confident at work when
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
How A Kansas Teacher Helped Change My Life
This article was originally published by The Guardian, where teachers guest edited their U.S. edition last week. Learn more about the teacher takeover
by
Sarah Smarsh
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever — Here's One
Is it time to replace the White men who have held elected office for over ten years? Alessandra Biaggi thinks so. In the midst of our political firestorm,
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Movies
Glenn Close Open Up About The Personal Compromise Of Being The "W...
Who knew a movie called The Wife could be so interesting? Well, Glenn Close did. The Wife is Glenn Close’s new film based on the Meg Wolitzer novel of
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Pop Culture
Michael Che Has Something To Say About Louis C.K. & It's Not...
So many comedians are willing to die on the hill of Louis C.K. that it's practically an epidemic. After Michael Ian Black spent all day Tuesday defending
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
After Years Of Being Blacklisted From Hollywood, Rosanna Arquette...
In a wide-ranging conversation with Refinery29 to promote her YouTube Premium series, Sideswiped, actress Rosanna Arquette opened up about her career,
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
Here's Why Women Are Told They Spend Too Much Money
My partner and I are first time homebuyers. Our new home is great but it needs some... curb appeal. Having never hired a contractor before, I scheduled
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
Actually, Nice Girls Do Get The Corner Office
Fran Hauser is a boss lady AND a nice girl! Elisa Kreisinger sits down with former media exec, and author of the new book The Myth of the Nice Girl to
by
Refinery29
Work & Money
Ghostwriting: The Invisible Career That Actually Pays Off
It's a typical refrain you hear from many women: they do all of the work but don't get the credit they feel they deserve. That feeling is backed by
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
Are Men The Real Victims Of Gender Discrimination?
Ladies get sued. Claire Wasserman started Ladies Get Paid, a company that provides resources for women to push for bigger paychecks and more career
by
Refinery29
Work & Money
Let's Be Greedy When It Comes To Our Rights
Welcome to Refinery29's weeklong exploration of women and greed in an era of enormous wealth inequality. Where does need end and greed begin? Read on.
by
Lily Herman
Beauty
Is The Skin-Care Industry Using "Self Care" To Scam Us?
I feel ambivalent about skin care being rebranded as self care. Don’t get me wrong, I love any excuse to look inward — but I’m literally stopping at
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Entertainment
Why Are Female Comedians Doing A Better Job Covering The News Tha...
Female comedians are doing a much better job covering the news than... the actual news. Elisa Kreisinger/Pop Culture Pirate examines why women in comedy
by
Refinery29
Entertainment
Why Is TV Obsessed With Wives?
Why is pop culture all of a sudden obsessed with housewives? There's the Real Housewives of every major city, Basketball Wives, Cougar Wives, Sister
by
Refinery29
