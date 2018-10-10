Why This California Boardroom Law Is Really A Game-Changer

Sadly the single woman on the board of directors for Snapchat didn’t prevent its executives from hosting an ad for a mobile game called “Would You Rather” which featured photos of Rhianna and Chris Brown and asked whether players would rather slap her or punch Brown. This insensitive and tone-deaf ad, which may light of domestic violence, was only pulled after Rhianna and other celebrities took to Twitter to protest. Finally, Snapchat pulled the ad and issue a full-throated, yet late, apology. We don’t know what role the lone female board member, Joanna Coles, played, if any, in the whole episode, but I would like to think that a corporate board with more women would never have allowed the company to run such an ad and would have intervened before the company lost $800 million dollars from its market value.