The Matriarchy Is Coming —& The Work Is Cut Out For Us

And “moms” have the skills to do it: They are used to efficiently cleaning up messes and efficiently delegating assignments and efficiently making sure everyone is fed and swaddled and clean and dry and wearing shoes on the right foot. There are calendars to be synced and bills to be paid. Moms are used to managing difficult bosses and difficult employees and difficult Bobs in another department who just wanted to give some feedback based on his extensive expertise. They are used to babies and crybabies and bullies and mansplainers and dickheads. They are used to it all because it is a long road to travel from being a little girl to being a woman, and when you throw in gestating and/or raising other humans, often in multiples, there is just a lot to manage, and you figure out how to do it pretty quickly because if you don't you'll sink slowly into the bathtub and possibly just stay there.