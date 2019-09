For A Silent First Lady, Melania Trump's Jacket Sends A Clear Message

Despite being at the helm of one of the most influential public platforms in the country, Melania Trump is remarkable in that she seemingly does not like to say or do much. The few and infrequent actions she’s taken since the election have seemed like First Lady Mad Libs. The “ Be Best ” social program she debuted in May is both confusingly broad and frustratingly thin, and her tweets wildly range in style, likely taking on the tone of whoever’s ghostwriting them at the time. Trying to understand her hopes and fears for her country by looking at what she says is a futile exercise, largely because they're frequently contradicted by her husband. Her statements have the quality and shelf-life of a hot dog bun — bland and palatable for a day before they’re contradicted by Donald Trump's tweets and policies. What she says and what actually happens are unreliable. But one forum where Melania Trump has been outstandingly consistent is her clothing.