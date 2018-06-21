For A Silent First Lady, Melania Trump's Jacket Sends A Clear Message

The “haters gonna hate” mentality is a common one. There is a reason that the jacket is so popular on social media, and that sentiment is found so often on graphic T-shirts. But what comes across as girlboss-like or brazen on a young fashion blogger reads as disturbing for a First Lady who holds a position that has long been used to promote purposefully unassailable platforms like childhood nutrition, better healthcare, or supporting veterans. The criticism lobbed against Melania has been that the altruism she talks about having is not matched by her actions — it’s not even close. Her “haters” do not think that ending bullying or fixing the opioid epidemic are nefarious causes; they do not believe that she is genuine in her charity. Even worse, her proclamations of goodness are a distraction from the injuries that her husband incurs on the exact same people she purports to protect.