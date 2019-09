Under other circumstances, there would be nothing wrong with Melania's choice of footwear. But considering she and President Donald J. Trump were heading to Texas to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, her shoes seemed to send a message that, while she was going to the affected area, she couldn't be expected to offer hands-on help. When the plane landed in Houston, where people were still being rescued from precarious situations, she had changed into more sensible shoes — a pair of white low-top Converse — but the think pieces had already been written. The damage had been done.