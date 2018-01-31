In any case, we reached out to Trump's office for a scooplet, if anything, on why she wore what she did. Here's what they had to say: "Once again the main stream media is using their time to speculate on Mrs. Trump's clothing when they could be telling the stories of her impactful and heroic guests from last night, talking about the nation's opioid crisis, or issues facing children," wrote spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, from her iPhone. "It's unfortunate that in 2018 women are still subjected to this kind of silly scrutiny."