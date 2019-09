If one thing's certain, it was that Melania Trump, too, was up to her old ways. Throughout much of the campaign trail, and more than a year into her husband's presidency, the former model has more or less relied on her fashion choices to do the talking: from the inaugural ball where she waltzed in custom Hervé Pierre , to a line-up of business attire that included strong silhouettes by Christian Dior, to the more casual choices for crossing the Great Lawn, like Victoria Beckham and Calvin Klein. For the most part, the fashion world has remained relatively neutral when it's come to covering Trump's style moves — save for those hurricane heels — but the consensus has, more or less, remained bipartisan: a good outfit is a good outfit.