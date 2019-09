You Can Now Buy Dior's Feminist T-Shirts Online

If you're anything like us, you, too, were probably wondering what would happen with all of these political fashion tees we saw last season's show as well as during Fashion Month thus far. The first of the lot? Dior's feminist T-shirts , which we saw in Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut collection for the house back in September. Everyone from Natalie Portman to Rihanna could be seen wearing the tees out and about. But now, RiRi is teaming up with the brand to make the tees even more impactful: A portion of the $710 tees will now be donated to the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation , which supports and funds education, health, and emergency response programs around the world.