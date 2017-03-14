You Can Now Buy Dior's Feminist T-Shirts Online

Update: We hope you've been saving up, because the day you can get your hands on the feminist T-shirts from Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut collection for Dior is finally here. Starting Tuesday through March 28, Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue have launched a partnership for the spring/summer 2017 season, which means, for the first time ever, a select group of four T-shirts and two handbags will be available at Saks.com. Saks will also be the exclusive retailer of the black version of the “We Should All Be Feminists” tee, with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting Rihanna’s charity, The Clara Lionel Foundation (more on this below).
This is the first time any current season Dior ready-to-wear and accessories have been available online anywhere in the United States; the bags only be available through the .com pop-up, while the tees will be offered both online and in-store at select Saks locations.
This post was originally published on February 28, 2017.
If you're anything like us, you, too, were probably wondering what would happen with all of these political fashion tees we saw last season's show as well as during Fashion Month thus far. The first of the lot? Dior's feminist T-shirts, which we saw in Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut collection for the house back in September. Everyone from Natalie Portman to Rihanna could be seen wearing the tees out and about. But now, RiRi is teaming up with the brand to make the tees even more impactful: A portion of the $710 tees will now be donated to the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports and funds education, health, and emergency response programs around the world.
In addition to being a designer, actress, singer, street style goddess, and all-around bad gal, Rihanna is quite the philanthropist. The Barbadian founded the nonprofit organization in 2012, and she was just named Humanitarian of The Year by the Harvard Foundation. Dior will donate a percentage of proceeds from the sale of its "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirts to the foundation, per a release. The tops will be available in Dior boutiques worldwide and online until May 15th this year, including a limited edition black version that will be sold exclusively on Saks.com from March 14th to March 28th.
Dior reps couldn't disclose what portion of proceeds will be donated to Rihanna's charity. The brand decided to move forward with this charitable initiative now as opposed to doing so shortly after the shirts were revealed on the runway in September because the house is still showing the traditional, six-months-out fashion production schedule. Maybe now you can reconcile its steep price with the fact that part of your splurge will be going toward a good cause. But, no, you cannot now simply write off your next Dior piece on your taxes next year. (Sorry.)