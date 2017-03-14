You Can Now Buy Dior's Feminist T-Shirts Online

Dior reps couldn't disclose what portion of proceeds will be donated to Rihanna's charity. The brand decided to move forward with this charitable initiative now as opposed to doing so shortly after the shirts were revealed on the runway in September because the house is still showing the traditional, six-months-out fashion production schedule. Maybe now you can reconcile its steep price with the fact that part of your splurge will be going toward a good cause. But, no, you cannot now simply write off your next Dior piece on your taxes next year. (Sorry.)