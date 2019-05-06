Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Dior
Fashion
Rihanna Is Officially Launching A Fashion House
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Dior
Fashion
11 Campy Runway Looks We're Dying To See At The Met Gala
Eliza Huber
May 6, 2019
Fashion
Dior's Latest Couture Show Deserves A Second Look
Landon Peoples
Jan 25, 2019
Fashion
These Dior Bags Are Literal Works Of Art
Landon Peoples
Dec 6, 2018
Beauty
The 3 Beauty Products Kim Petras Keeps On Her At All Times
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might
by
Gianna Doxey
Fashion
Karlie Kloss Got Married On A Thursday — & Wore Dior
Weekday weddings are tricky to pull off, but supermodel Karlie Kloss married Josh Kushner on Thursday, shared a photo from their nuptials on her
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Dior's New Jewelry Designer Is One To Watch
Korean-American jewelry designer Yoon Ahn has dressed everyone from Rihanna to Kanye West with her slick hip-hop-inspired brand AMBUSH, the 2017 LVMH
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
We Followed Mandy Moore To Paris Couture — & It Was A Dream
If we can glean anything from this year's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, it's that Hollywood celebs have mastered the romantic French-girl aesthetic—
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The V&A's Next Big Fashion Exhibit Was Already A Hit In Paris
The next major fashion exhibition to open in London was announced this weekend with a cryptic message delivered via topiary hedges outside the British
by
Charlotte Gush
Fashion
The Prettiest Photos From Backstage At Dior Haute Couture
Surveyors of Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest collection for Dior were probably split yesterday when the creative director sent its fall 2018 haute couture
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Why Did Paris Jackson Storm Out Of The Dior Cruise Show?
Fashion's fanciest front row-ers descended on Musée Vivant du Cheval in Chantilly, France (just outside Paris) this weekend for Dior's 2019 cruise show.
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Watch: The Dior Romper That Took 86 Hours To Make
We hear it all the time. In fact, we ask it a lot ourselves: Why is fashion so damn expensive? A lot of factors go into the cost of a garment, but what we
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Meet Fanny Bourdette Donon, BFF Of Bella Hadid & Dior Darling
On Instagram, it looks like Fanny Bourdette Donon has it all: an armoire of expensive clothes, luxurious vacations, an endless amount of parties to arrive
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
At Dior, More Fashion For The Modern Female Protestor
At Dior's fall 2018 show, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri thew it back 50 years, to France in May 1968, when civil unrest filled the streets and
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Charting The T-Shirt's History Of Protest
Maria Grazia Chiuri's September 2016 Dior collection didn't just signal her debut at the storied French fashion house — it launched the now-ubiquitous
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Tattoos Are The New Statement Necklace At Dior Couture
Ever since Maria Grazia Chiuri took over at Dior, the label has been known for not shying away from political statements. Chiuri made her debut at the
by
Laia Garcia
Beauty
The One Lip Color That
Actually
Revives Dull, Tired Skin
Scientists have managed to develop life-saving antidotes for rattlesnake bites and mercury poisoning, but as far as I know, they’ve still yet to
by
Rachel Krause
Fashion
This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year
On Wednesday, Google released its 2017 Year in Search, research determining the most-searched terms of the year, and while the usual suspects are noted as
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Insane, Breathtaking History Of Dior Haute Couture
Few names in fashion carry as extensive and illustrative a history as the house of Christian Dior. The post-war-founded atelier caught the attention of
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Nine West Boots That Look Just Like Dior
As the self-proclaimed Queen of Impractical Footwear, I'd wear ankle-baring flats and slip-on mules all year round if I could — including in a snowstorm
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
20 Chic Good Luck Charms & Their Meanings
Talismans, amulets, and lucky charms — often in the form of animal sculpture or jewelry — have been used by cultures throughout the world since
by
Leeann Duggan
Fashion
Dior Asks: "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?"
Nearly one year ago, Maria Grazia Chiuri made her debut as Dior's womenswear artistic director, claiming her space in the industry with the Chimamanda
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Pop Culture
Zoe Kravitz Celebrated Her One Year Anniversary With Her Boo On T...
Zoe Kravtiz was a picture of rainbow beauty last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Big Little Lies star dazzled the red carpet in a multicolored Dior
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
Charting The Beret's History: From Protest To Catwalk
The beret has made an unlikely comeback this summer. Thanks to Adwoa Aboah's '90s streetwear turn at Glastonbury and Rihanna wearing Dior's leather number
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
You Probably Don't Know Bella Hadid's BFF — But You Should
Any Bella Hadid devotee worth her Dior Addict lip glow is bound to notice a squad of BFFs in the model's many Instagram photos. There's Kendall Jenner,
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Dior Takes Us On A Trip Around The World For Couture
In May, Maria Grazia Chiuri took us into the desert for the Dior Cruise show, the nature theme continued for the house's fall 2017 couture show, set in
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Are These The Sunglasses Of The Summer?
We already know the song of the summer (hint: it starts with a "Despa" and ends in "-cito"), but what about the sunglasses of the summer? The sweltering
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Nicole Kidman's Impec...
The Cannes Film Festival always dishes up a particular streak of glamour that's unlike any we see in the myriad of red carpets we follow throughout the
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Natalie Portman Looks Amazing At Her First Post-Baby Amalia Red C...
For the first time since she gave birth to her second child, daughter Amalia, Natalie Portman stepped out on the red carpet. While she's kept a low
by
Christopher Luu
Fashion
There Was A Major Aughts Throwback In Dior's New Collection
While the ready-to-wear shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris may seem glamorous to most, it's the cruise shows, which happen in-between the
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
LVMH Now Fully Owns Christian Dior, Thanks To A Major $13.1 Billi...
Luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced today that it will fully own the hallowed house of Christian Dior, in one of the biggest
by
Landon Peoples
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted