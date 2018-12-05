See more about this Episode
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, singer Kim Petras opens up her Dior bag to share her beauty and tour essentials.
When 25-year-old singer Kim Petras is touring, she needs three main things: hydrating skin care, plane entertainment for herself and her crew, and a certain $5,000 item that she likes to bring onstage with her every night.
In this episode of Spill It, the singer behind the sugary pop hits "I Don't Want It At All" and "Heart to Break" shares her everyday essentials, from a Dior foundation that makes you look photoshopped IRL to the glossy highlighter she swipes on her eyelids and cheeks. Watch above as she empties out her bag, sharing every high-end item (her idol is Paris Hilton, after all).
