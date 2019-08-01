Baby Ariel Uses Eye Cream Somewhere You'd Never Expect

With such an expansive career, Baby Ariel is always on the move. So, what does this 18-year-old always carry in her bag? Well, aside from snacks and an OG disposable film camera, the singer has a few beauty staples that can't go unmentioned. For her everyday makeup look, she stashes a Becca cheek palette and Pixi By Petra lip gloss. She also carries an eye cream with her at all times, but it's not for undereye circles. To find out the creative way she uses the product and all the other items she carries in her purse, click play on the video above.