Spill It
Baby Ariel Uses Eye Cream Somewhere You'd Never Expect

The singer gives us a close (we're talking close) look into what's inside of her purse, including her beauty favorites.

See more about this Episode
From Chapstick and perfume to sentimental trinkets, we carry our entire lives in our handbags. In Spill It, our favorite trendsetters show and tell their bare necessities and beauty secrets — both the practical and the personal.
Whether you have your own TikTok account or not, you've probably found yourself in a video wormhole watching weird viral challenges or dance compilations created on the social media app. While it might seem like just another platform to share silly videos with your friends, it has sparked careers for some content creators, like Ariel Martin (a.k.a. Baby Ariel).
Martin grew to fame on the app (back when it was Musical.ly) as an online personality and singer, but she quickly expanded her influence as a signed music artist, author, and YouTube star. She also uses her platform to send positive messages to her millions of followers, like with her anti-bullying campaign called #ArielMovement.
With such an expansive career, Baby Ariel is always on the move. So, what does this 18-year-old always carry in her bag? Well, aside from snacks and an OG disposable film camera, the singer has a few beauty staples that can't go unmentioned. For her everyday makeup look, she stashes a Becca cheek palette and Pixi By Petra lip gloss. She also carries an eye cream with her at all times, but it's not for undereye circles. To find out the creative way she uses the product and all the other items she carries in her purse, click play on the video above.
Baby Ariel Purse Essentials & Favorite Beauty Products
written by Thatiana Diaz
BeautyCelebrity BeautyThe LatestVideo
Released on August 1, 2019
Baby Ariel Uses Eye Cream Somewhere You'd Never Expect

