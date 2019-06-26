Patrick Starrr Never Travels Without His "Airport Wig"

Starrr is giving us a deep — and we're talking deep — look into his go-to Gucci duffel bag, which he calls the Russian doll of bags. "She's an organized catastrophe kind of like me, a little bit of this and a little bit of that." It has everything he needs for his busy lifestyle, from his "airport wig" to a pair of sandals. And what does a beauty content creator carry at all times? Tons of product, of course. Starrr's travel beauty stash includes lip liners, a KKW fragrance, face masks, and the essential powder puff — or three — to touch up his face quickly and "stay flawless," as he says.