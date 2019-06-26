Patrick Starrr Never Travels Without His "Airport Wig"

When it comes to standing out in the ever-growing world of influencers, Patrick Starrr
has got no problems. From the elaborate turbans to his gorgeous nail designs, the beauty guru has built an unmistakeable brand that has gotten him over 4 million video subscribers and one of the longest-running partnerships with MAC Cosmetics
. On top of all that, Starrr recently launched his own influencer incubator-slash-agency called The Beauty Coop, and somehow he still
finds time to create content. With a busy schedule that takes him all around the world, one can only wonder how he manages. Well, wonder no more. It's all in the bag.