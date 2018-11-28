The Mini Mascara This Model Can't Leave The House Without

See more about this Episode
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, model Kyra Santoro opens up her little Gucci bag to share her beauty secrets.
If model Kyra Santoro's bag was ever lost backstage, it wouldn't take long to figure out who it belonged to. The electric-purple Gucci purse is her favorite color, for one, and it's also packed to the brim with personal items that are all her: a handmade necklace, a film camera for shooting snaps of her friends, and euros and pounds from her trips abroad.
And like many other models on the road, it's also a tiny home away from home. In it, you'll find makeup and deodorant wipes, sunglasses, hair ties, lipstick, a protein bar, and the Tarte mascara she swears by. "I can live without any other beauty product, but I love when my lashes look full and luscious and pretty," she says.
Watch the video above to see how this model packs her bag for the road, and the one product you won't catch her on set without.
