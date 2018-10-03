Gigi Gorgeous Loves $5 Hair Clips And Kim Kardashian Perfume

See more about this Episode
Close your eyes for a second and imagine what you might find in YouTuber and beauty blogger Gigi Gorgeous' purse. In our dreams, we'd zip it open and a puff of glitter would erupt in our faces, revealing piles of pink lip gloss, tubs of sparkly shadow, and wild accessories that fit her Barbie aesthetic.
But in a video with Refinery29, Gorgeous proved us wrong. While giving us a peek inside her $2,390 candy-apple red Louis Vuitton Alma Monogram Vernis bag, there was no giant eruption of glitter, but instead a variety of rather affordable beauty products, along with plenty of items the non-beauty bloggers among us are carrying around too.
For example, Gorgeous was running around town with a set of sparkly rainbow hair clips from Claire's that retail for just $4.99, and are now buy-one-get-one free. "I just love little clips," she said. "I feel like 13 going on my real age." She also carries around a $10 Wet Brush hairbrush, and an $8 Morphe Pointed Highlight Brush.
Among the more Gorgeous-y makeup products was a blush brush from Tarte, which features a handle that looks like a unicorn's horn and is sadly no longer available for purchase. She also pulled out a peach lipgloss called "Fashion Punch" from blogger Patrick Starrr's Summer Starrr makeup kit with MAC. "If you guys don't know him, then you're just not living," she told us.
She also showed off two different bottles of Kim Kardashian perfume — KKW Body, the one in the shape of Kardashian's naked body, and Kimoji Peach, which she adores. "This is the cutest packaging I've ever seen in my life, although I do wish it was bigger," she said. "I'm gonna run out of this in like two days — let's get real."
Then there were the items that have a higher likelihood of appearing in the bottom of your own bag, including a passport, a tampon, a lighter, a pair of sunglasses, and earrings. But unlike Gorgeous, there's a smaller chance you're casually carrying around a high-cut, neon red Baywatch-inspired bathing suit.
Check out what else Gorgeous always carries in her bag, above.
