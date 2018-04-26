This Is What Kim Kardashian's Naked Body Looks Like As A Perfume

Update: In true Kardashian form, Kim revealed the finished product of her new KKW Beauty Body fragrance on her Instagram Story last night. So, what can you expect? A bust of a woman — Kim, specifically. She revealed earlier that the bottle would be an exact mold of her own body and she did not disappoint.
To avoid another round of social media confusion, Kardashian was careful not to show off the press package for this perfume launch. Instead, she twirled the box housing her stand-alone Body fragrance, reassuring fans that this is the exact perfume they'll find on April 30. "I wanted everyone to get this amazing box," Kardashian explains off camera. "I thought this was such a cool box within itself that the bottle is, like, on a statue pedestal, like a statue in a museum." KKW Body is available for purchase starting April 30. No word yet on the price, but we'll update this post when we know more.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on April 24, 2018.
Kim Kardashian has built an empire on leaving little to the imagination. That’s her brand. It’s why so many love her, or, at the least, love to hate her. But her promotional campaign for the latest KKW Beauty Body fragrance has social media upset over the fact that she’s doing exactly what she’s known for: showing off her body.
Kardashian talks about her figure like it’s her job — and in fact, it kind of is. Take a peek at her Instagram, Twitter, or personal website, and you’ll spot selfies of the star in varying degrees of undress from every angle. But when she posted the official promotional images, shot by contemporary artist Vanessa Beecroft, to Twitter for the April 30th launch, people had a lot to say. Our only thoughts were about how the hell her pubic area stays so insanely smooth and free of ingrown hairs and razor burn (laser, we know, we know — but still), but the rest of the world was decidedly more negative.
#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30 pic.twitter.com/uTtTVOyuxu— KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) April 24, 2018
Why, though? Naked perfume ads are nothing new. Tom Ford took the category to new heights with his still talked-about Gucci campaign shot by Glen Luchford in 2003 with model Carmen Kass’ pubic hair being groomed right before our eyes (into a Gucci emblem, natch), but that’s far from the only one. Just look at Miss Dior featuring Natalie Portman, Madonna’s Truth or Dare Naked perfume, or Lady Gaga’s Fame. Using skin to sell heady, musky scents actually makes perfect sense — so why the outrage over Kim's latest antics?
Advertisement
Let's be real, in some shape or form — whether it was in her sex tape from 2007 or her Instagram stories the other week — we've seen Kardashian this naked before. One person's bad role model is another's business mogul, and if you find the female form so offensive in 2018, maybe the issue is you. What's really important here is that we all band together to demand a KKW waxing kit and ingrown serum — who wants to start the petition?
Advertisement