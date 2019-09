This Is What Kim Kardashian's Naked Body Looks Like As A Perfume

Kardashian talks about her figure like it’s her job — and in fact, it kind of is. Take a peek at her Instagram, Twitter, or personal website, and you’ll spot selfies of the star in varying degrees of undress from every angle. But when she posted the official promotional images, shot by contemporary artist Vanessa Beecroft, to Twitter for the April 30th launch, people had a lot to say. Our only thoughts were about how the hell her pubic area stays so insanely smooth and free of ingrown hairs and razor burn (laser, we know, we know — but still), but the rest of the world was decidedly more negative.