On one particularly dramatic episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, Kim informed Khloe and Kourtney of a fragrance deal she made using their last name, and naturally all reality TV hell broke loose. Not that this stopped her from launching a collection of self-titled fragrances at the time, like Kim Kardashian Glam and Kim Kardashian Gold. Fast forward 10 years and KKW has come a long way — and, if her three new perfumes are any indication — so has her nose for fragrance.
The limited-edition scents won't launch until tomorrow, but the clear quartz crystal-shaped bottle are already expected to sell out. And the reason goes deeper than its gardenia base notes. In fact, it goes back to after the Paris robbery last October, when KKW received the healing crystals — known to help bring balance to the mind and body — from friends and family as gifts. The floral note, according to the release, reminds her of the flowers her late father would bring home from business trips. Now, she hopes to create a similar emotional connection for her fans with the original gardenia fragrance, in addition to the citrus and oud blends.
You can pick your own starting tomorrow on KKW's fragrance site and in stores for a limited time at Violet Grey in L.A. And if it sells out, don't fret. According to WWD, KKW has more fragrance plans in the works, with another brand-new launch coming by Valentine's Day. Maybe this time, Kim will use an orchid as her inspiration...