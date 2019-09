The limited-edition scents won't launch until tomorrow, but the clear quartz crystal-shaped bottle are already expected to sell out. And the reason goes deeper than its gardenia base notes. In fact, it goes back to after the Paris robbery last October, when KKW received the healing crystals — known to help bring balance to the mind and body — from friends and family as gifts. The floral note, according to the release, reminds her of the flowers her late father would bring home from business trips. Now, she hopes to create a similar emotional connection for her fans with the original gardenia fragrance, in addition to the citrus and oud blends.