Your Guide To A Bump-Free Bikini Line

A bikini wax has a lot in common with having a third margarita. It may seem like a no-brainer at the time — especially in the summer — but if you’re not careful, you’ll wake up the next day in major pain. In the case of your bikini line, a poorly planned hair-removal experience can leave you with a “hangover” of red, itchy ingrown hairs and razor bumps.
But there’s no need to avoid hot wax and razors as if they were cheap tequila; you just need to know the best ways to handle them. We got some of the top hair-removal experts in the game to share their tips and tricks for waxing and shaving to prevent ingrown hair and irritation — for a smooth, bump-free experience you’ll never regret.
Read these stories next: