Why Your Skin Looks Dull — & What Will Actually Help, According To A Derm
One thing that comes with the territory of being a beauty director is that friends, family, and colleagues always tap me for skincare advice — over text, email, or even in the office bathroom. Unlike a dermatologist or esthetician, I’m not a qualified expert, though I like to think I’ve got a little knowledge under my belt. But one skin dilemma that’s stumping even me is why everyone thinks their skin looks so dull right now.
Maybe it’s colder weather, central heating, or a lingering post-holiday skin hangover. Whatever the cause, dullness is a skin concern most of us are dealing with — so I asked a top dermatologist to break down what’s behind it and what actually helps. Without further ado, here's how to make dull skin radiant in a few easy steps, many of which you can do with products you likely already have at home.
What does dull skin look like?
Dermatologist Dr. Ophelia Veraitch says that “dull skin” isn’t a medical or dermatologic diagnosis: “It’s a descriptive term used to explain skin that lacks clarity, even tone, and light reflection,” she explains. When the skin’s surface becomes uneven, she adds, it prevents light from reflecting properly, making the complexion appear flat or tired.
What causes dull skin?
I hate to break it to you, but there could be a long list of factors behind dull-looking skin. The first — and most obvious — is a buildup of dead skin cells, says Dr. Veraitch. Your skin naturally sheds dead skin cells as newer ones take their place, but some skin types might need a little help clearing them. More on that later.
Another underlying cause of dull skin is dehydration, says Dr. Veraitch. While drinking water throughout the day supports overall health and skin, topical hydration through lotions and serums is also important for combating dullness.
Environmental stressors are another factor. Pollution particles, Dr. Veraitch explains, can cling to dead skin cells, oil, and sweat, leaving behind an uneven, lackluster surface.
What’s more, skin inflammation — from conditions like acne, psoriasis, or rosacea — as well as hormonal skin changes such as melasma, and a compromised skin barrier (like dry or eczema-prone skin) can all contribute to dullness.
How can you get rid of dull skin and make it brighter?
Dr. Veraitch suggests it's important not to self-diagnose: “The most effective way to treat dull skin is to identify and manage any underlying cause,” she says. “This is why I always recommend seeing a dermatologist first — particularly if dullness is driven by inflammation, pigmentation, or a chronic skin condition.”
Perhaps you only experience occasional breakouts and don’t have a chronic skin condition. If so, Dr. Veraitch says you can simply adjust your at-home skincare routine — and keeping it consistent plays an important role in improving skin brightness.
What are the best skincare products for dull skin?
First up: exfoliation — specifically, the chemical kind. Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) are especially effective at lifting dull, dead skin cells and revealing healthy new ones. Glycolic acid is arguably the most popular recommendation among skin experts for its ability to brighten the skin, minimize the appearance of hyperpigmentation, and smooth rough texture over time. A leave-on toner or serum applied at night is your best option.
A favorite of mine is The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating and Brightening Daily Toner, which contains 7% glycolic acid. After cleansing, I pour a little onto a cotton pad and swipe it over my entire face and neck each evening, then follow with a simple, hydrating moisturizer.
Seven per cent glycolic acid is relatively high, so if you’re new to AHAs, go a little lower. Beauty editors wax lyrical about Tatcha The Texture Tonic AHA Liquid Exfoliating Treatment with exfoliating glycolic acid and soothing Japanese mugwort, and Beauty of Joseon Refreshing Toner, with glycolic acid and moisturizing glycerin.
If your skin is on the sensitive side, consider lactic acid. Its molecules are larger than those in glycolic acid, which means it absorbs into the skin more slowly and gently — making it a better choice for reactive skin types. Try Olay Super Serum Night Repair 5-in-1 Face Serum, which combines lactic acid with skin-strengthening peptides, or The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2%, which contains 5% lactic acid and hyaluronic acid for added hydration.
Exfoliating acids make skin sensitive to sunlight, so be sure to wear a high-factor, broad-spectrum sunscreen during the daytime.
Is retinol good for dull skin?
Retinoids like retinol, retinal, and prescription-strength tretinoin also help improve skin brightness. If you’re a beginner, the same rules apply: go low and slow. Try The Inkey List’s new Starter Retinol Serum or The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion. Both contain granactive retinoids, which are formulated to release slowly and gently into the skin, helping reduce irritation.
If you're a pro, Dr. Veraitch recommends her Night Serum with tretinoin, which increases cell turnover and improves overall skin clarity.
You can use retinol and exfoliating acids in the same routine, but it pays to be smart. The number one rule? Don’t layer them, which can leave your skin sore, sensitive, and dry. It’s better to use glycolic acid at night after cleansing, then introduce retinol a couple of nights later, always following with moisturizer and applying sunscreen in the morning.
Are antioxidants good for dull skin?
Once you’ve got your evening skincare figured out, Dr. Veraitch suggests adding one more ingredient to your morning routine: an antioxidant. There are plenty to choose from, including vitamin C, resveratrol, vitamin E, ferulic acid, and niacinamide. Each works a little differently, but at their core, they all help protect skin from environmental aggressors — like smoke and UV — that can make it appear dull.
Arguably, the most popular antioxidant is vitamin C, which acts like a force field around the skin while brightening in the process. Dr. Veraitch often recommends SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic to her patients to protect against oxidative stress and boost radiance. It contains a trifecta of antioxidants: vitamin C, E, and ferulic acid. If you’d prefer to spend less, try e.l.f. Bright Icon Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Serum. For even better results, apply your antioxidant serum before sunscreen to maximize protection against UV rays.
Which facials are good for dull skin?
Lastly, if you have a bigger budget, Dr. Veraitch suggests a medical-grade treatment, which she says can significantly accelerate results. She likes to combine the HydraFacial Platinum — a non-invasive facial that removes dead skin cells — with extractions. “I follow this with Clear + Brilliant, a low-energy laser that gently but effectively brightens the skin, refines texture, and evens out skin tone.” Even better, there’s no downtime.
