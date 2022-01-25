The Rise & Fall Of Exfoliating Acids In Skincare

Dr. Kluk says the skincare conversation now begs the question: How we can be more gentle with our product choices? She suggests reducing or stopping the exfoliating acids altogether if you're experiencing irritation. "This will give your skin barrier a chance to recover," she says. "It may feel like a bit of a setback, but it doesn't mean that you have to give up on your skin goals. It just means you've got to be smart and make your basics work better for you."