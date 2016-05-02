Do pH Levels In Beauty Products Really Matter?

We try to do the right thing. We wash our faces at night. We wear sunscreen (yes, even on cloudy days). And we slather our skin with ingredients that will trick it into acting younger. Now, we find out it needs something called a balanced pH. Sheesh. Like we don’t have enough to worry about?



Not one to shy away from jargon, we’ve reached out to our most trusted experts for some insight onto the letters popping up on beauty packaging.



What exactly is pH? Bear with us while we conduct a brief chemistry class: pH stands for “potential hydrogen” and describes the acid-alkaline ratio of substances. It’s a scale that ranges from 0 (battery acid) to 7 (water) to 14 (household bleach). The reason it matters: for our skin barrier — referred to by derms as the acid mantle — to be healthy, we need just the right balance between acidity and alkalinity (to be exact, it’s 5.5).



"The outer layer of the skin needs to be slightly acidic to maintain skin-barrier function and ward off infection and toxins,” says Doris Day, a clinical associate professor of dermatology at the New York University Langone Medical Center. In other words, keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. So, how do you know if your skin is in its happy (naturally acidic) place? You could measure it (unleash your inner science nerd and buy a kit) or just look in the mirror. “Skin with a balanced pH looks healthier and hydrated, without flaking or redness,” says Day.



Most of the time, our skin returns to this sweet spot on its own. “Skin care products with a pH higher than 5.5 will temporarily bring up the pH in your skin. Guess what? So will the water used to wash your face!” says cosmetic chemist Ni’Kita Wilson. “The skin is able to regulate these small variations — if it couldn’t, we’d be having major issues every time we stepped out of the shower.” Sometimes, however, due to environmental stress or the wrong skincare, our skin pH moves too far away from that 5.5 and doesn’t bounce back.



What happens then? When skin is too alkaline, it feels dry and sensitive, and may even age faster (gulp). A study in the British Journal of Dermatology that tracked women's skin over an eight-year period found that women with an alkaline stratum corneum had more fine lines and crow's feet — and were more prone to sun damage — than those with acidic skin. At the other end of the spectrum, overly acidic skin has angry breakouts and may be inflamed and painful to touch.

