The 5 Biggest Skin-Care Trends To Invest In This Spring

If there's ever a perfect time to up your skin-care game, it's the beginning of April. According to the calendar (though not necessarily the forecast), spring has arrived — which means you'll be in a floral sundress with a grapefruit Paloma in hand at your favorite rooftop bar, surrounded by friends you haven't seen since December, in no time at all. When that long-awaited day rolls around, you'll want your skin to mirror the mood: blissed-out and radiant.