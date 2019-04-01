The 5 Biggest Skin-Care Trends To Invest In This Spring

If there's ever a perfect time to up your skin-care game, it's the beginning of April. According to the calendar (though not necessarily the forecast), spring has arrived — which means you'll be in a floral sundress with a grapefruit Paloma in hand at your favorite rooftop bar, surrounded by friends you haven't seen since December, in no time at all. When that long-awaited day rolls around, you'll want your skin to mirror the mood: blissed-out and radiant.
To get you there before the most social season is officially in full swing, we've rounded up the top five major trends in skin care for spring 2019. From fruit enzyme serums that naturally brighten (and smell like strawberries) to the coolest innovations in stick masks designed for your gym bag, click ahead to find out the 10 products we can't get enough of right now — and will inevitably be restocking by the time that glorious inaugural Summer Friday hits.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.