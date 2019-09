We Tested The 15 Buzziest Face Masks Of 2018 — & This Was The Clear Favorite

Walk into any store that calls itself a beauty supplier, and you're met with a full aisle of options, from single-use sheets to a jar filled with charcoal that promises to "vacuum pores" and even masking sticks , whatever those are. Click over to Ulta Target , or Amazon , and it's the same deal — just with a lot of scrolling, as opposed to physically picking things up (and, more often than not, putting them back on the shelf again when you realize they're just not quite right).