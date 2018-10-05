Ulta Just Dropped A Ton Of Fall Skin-Care Buys — & These Are The Top 10

To whom is the beginning of fall crueler: the kid who has to fill their backpack with heavy books and freshly sharpened pencils and haul ass to another first day of school, or the adult whose life is pretty much the same, just colder? On the one hand, shopping for new clothes and school supplies when you're 12 can bring about some fleeting sense of materialistic joy that will be long gone by the time the first Milky Pen runs dry; on the other, being an adult means... you don't have to go to school.