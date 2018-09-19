The 5 Biggest Skin-Care Trends To Try This Fall

You can pick makeup trends off a red carpet or identify hair-color phenomenons with a single scroll through Instagram (without even leaving your bed!), but the next big thing in skin care isn't going to pop out at you from a celebrity face or an A-list hairstylist's feed (unless they're being paid to make sure you know about it). It's hiding in dermatologists' offices, in estheticians' glowing recommendations, in lengthy, inscrutable ingredients lists, in the sudden realization while shopping at Sephora that, hm, you sure have been seeing a lot of cleansing sticks lately.
Skin-care trends ride a smaller wave, and they don't always make lists of "The One Fall Trend You Absolutely Must Try Or Suffer The Consequences." But this fall, it's time to cash in on the season's coolest, most advanced new skin-care trends to try. People may not ask you about your favorites the way they might ask you about your newfound commitment to orange eye makeup, but you will enjoy the satisfaction of being ahead of the curve when everyone starts talking about how amazing moisturizing wipes are six months from now.