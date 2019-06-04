30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In June

Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a notable makeup look or palette to buy, only to lose it in the mess of photos in our camera roll. Now, if we spy something we love, we can simply click "save" and add it to our private vault of inspiration images.
That being said, inspiration can still be hard to find when you're inundated with hundreds — no, thousands — of images daily. That's why we decided to share the photos we've archived in the past month. Hopefully, it'll get your creative juices flowing for the upcoming weeks.
Ahead, check out 30 looks to try this June.
