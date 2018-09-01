December 14th, 2016 was a good day for Instagram users. Why? Because that was the day the app added a "Saved" section to every profile, instantly giving all of us the ability to secretly catalog any post.
For beauty lovers, this was big. Gone were the days of screenshotting a notable makeup look or palette to buy, only to lose it in the mess of photos in our camera roll. Now, if we spy something we love, we can simply click "save" and add it to our private vault of inspiration images.
That being said, there's no denying the fact that inspiration can be hard to find when you're inundated with hundreds — nay, thousands — of images daily. That's why we decided to share the photos we've archived in the past month. Hopefully, it'll get your creative juices flowing for the next. Ahead, check out 31 looks to try this August.