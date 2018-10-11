6 New Hair Products To Grab On Your Next Target Run

Greasy, overgrown roots, split ends everywhere, a cut that you just can't figure out how to style right — is there an end to this personal hell that is "doing your hair" in the morning? Right now, it feels like the only relief is to head into the salon for a pricy cut and color, but it turns out, a quick trip to Target might make your life a whole lot easier.
Just walk through the automatic doors straight to the big, red sign that says 'Personal Care,' and try to resist the 'Target Effect' while you make your way down the hair-care aisle. There, you'll find a few shampoos, conditioners, and velvet scrunchies you've never seen before, because they're brand-new — and super innovative (and chic) despite their under-$10 price tag.
To save you from Googling product reviews in the middle of the aisle, we've rounded up the best of the new hair products at Target. Whether you're looking for a $2 mask that will put an end to your itchy scalp issues or a sweet-smelling hair oil that will give you crazy shine, you'll find something you'll want to try, ahead.
