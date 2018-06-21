5 Scents For Faking Freshly-Washed Hair All Summer Long

Dry shampoo is key for tackling greasy roots and adding a little much-needed bounce to second-day (or third day, or fourth day...) hair, but they don't really cut it when you're trying to make dirty hair smell clean, not just look it. That powdery post-spray scent is unmistakable — a dead giveaway that you haven't washed your hair in a while, which is the opposite of what you're trying to achieve.
Perfume seems like an obvious choice for remedying the not-so-fresh scent, but the high quantities of drying alcohol and high potential for giving yourself — and everyone within a ten-foot radius — a pounding headache make it significantly less appealing. Plus, your expensive designer-label bottle will go empty before your next paycheck if you start spritzing with abandon.
This is where hair mists come in. Combined with your go-to dry shampoo, they're the next best thing to an actual shower — and if you don't own one yet, you're about to find your new favorite clean-smelling-hair savior. Ahead, we break down the five fragrances your unwashed hair needs this summer...