By now, I had forgotten I was even doing the challenge. I wasn’t thinking about washing my hair every day, or even every other day, anymore. I was continually washing just twice a week, and while showering used to be the bane of my existence, I embraced the little bit of texture the stray showerhead spritz would give my head. A little bit of sea salt, and I was good to go. It’s really effing hot in New York City right now, so embracing the heat, a bit of frizz , and loads of texture makes the day more bearable.I recently had my hair colored and chopped to a bob, so I still limit my hair washes to keep it somewhat oily and shiny. The one major takeaway I’ve gotten from this is that my hair definitely needs a purifying shampoo every now and again to act as a restart button. It really lifted all the buildup my scalp had been struggling with. After that, it seemed like smooth sailing as far as “dirty” hair goes.At the tail end of week three, I decided to let my hair do what felt right. By week four, I was committed to washing my hair every other day — a system that really works for me.Although I can't say I'm one to avoid washing my hair as long as humanly possible, I'm really glad I tried this experiment. I realized that I can go a few days between washings without breaking out or ruining my pillow. But, at the end of the day, hair-washing is unique to the individual and finding a routine that works for you is paramount.Gentle Dry Shampoo, $20, available at Klorane