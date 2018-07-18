It's a common misconception in beauty that oil and grease are one and the same. But the same way you'll hear people with acne-prone skin speak of finding surprise salvation after they hesitantly add jojoba oil to their routine, those with fine strands and grease-prone roots can make nice with hair oil, too.
As with most things in life, it's all just a matter of finding the right one. Whether your hair is coarse, thin, long, short, virgin, or bleached to oblivion — the key to keeping the frizz out and the grease levels down in the humid, sweaty summer months is to rake a lightweight oil through your ends.
We've rounded up your foolproof list of summer-approved hair oils, ahead. And you can grab the best-sellers from Sephora or Walgreens — for grease-free Duchess of Cambridge-level shine on a beer budget... or a craft beer budget, if you're feeling fancy.
