The Facial Oil That Makes The Rest Of Them Look Lazy

I am a chronic over-packer. I'm not proud of it, but I always triple the amount of underwear I think I'll need. When my bag gets searched — and it always gets searched — the TSA agent raises his eyebrows at my 11 pairs of shoes. And I simply can't board a plane without two giant bags of skin-care products. Because what would happen to my face at 30,000 feet if I didn't have that third bottle of rose facial spray?
So when I recently went on a girls trip with one (and only one) facial oil, my friends thought something was wrong. In reality, I finally found a multi-tasker that makes the measly, quart-sized plastic bag requirement seem do-able. Meet Youth To The People's Superberry Hydrate and Glow Oil.
Advertisement
The antioxidant powerhouse, which counts maqui berry, moringa oil, goji berries, and açaí as some of its free-radical fighters, is the smoothest, least greasy oil I've ever used. That's thanks to the jojoba oil (which mimics the skin's natural sebum), squalene oil, and silky sunflower oil, which quench my hungover skin without feeling heavy. It's also got prickly pear, a natural brightener, which makes it a workhorse for my acne scars.
I layer it on before bed, but it's also light enough to wear during the day. (I especially like mixing a couple drops into my foundation for a dewy glow.) Did I mention it's vegan and made from recyclable packaging? If only I'd found this earlier; I'd have enough money saved from overweight bag fees to book another trip.
Advertisement