Top Drawer
Celebrity Beauty
Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Is Officially Here
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
I Ditched My Blonde Hair For Good — & This $30 Oil Fixed The Damage
by
Samantha Sasso
Top Drawer
I Tried Ouai’s New Dry Shampoo — & It Worked Wonders
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury's Foundation Has A 17,000-Person Waiting List — & I Tried It
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Glow Recipe's Cult-Favorite Avocado Mask Just Got Even Better
Karina Hoshikawa
Aug 8, 2019
Makeup
Glossier Dropped A New Balm Dotcom — & It's The Perfect Your-Lips-But-Better ...
Megan Decker
Aug 5, 2019
Beauty
I Tried Kylie Skin's New Sunscreen Oil During A Heat Wave — & Here's What ...
Thatiana Diaz
Jul 27, 2019
Beauty
I Tried The Buzziest New Foundation — & Here Are My Unfiltered Th...
If there's one thing I look forward to taking off at the end of a long day — besides my bra — it's my makeup. By 6 p.m. my face feels like an
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
I Was Terrible At Filling In My Brows — Until I Found This
As a beauty editor who tests products and interviews the biggest makeup artists in the game, I can officially say I have my foundation application down pat
by
Thatiana Diaz
Hair
The Hair Treatment That Saved My Heat-Damaged Curls Is On Sale Fo...
Growing up, my mom had only two priorities when it came to hair products: It must be on sale (if it's BOGO, even better), and it must smell good. I wo
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
This Gel Moisturizer Is Like A Glass Of Celery Juice For Your Face
I never thought that I'd live to see green juice eclipsed in popularity by just another kind of green juice — yet here we are, more than halfway thr
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Body
The $14 Chafing Cream Your Thighs Will Love This Summer
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Brightening Eye Cream Is Like A Booster For Your Concealer
I definitely don't get enough sleep, but it's something I've come to terms with because staying up late to watch reruns of The Office brings
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Milk Makeup's New Waterproof Mascara Is Better Than The Original
It was only one year ago that Milk Makeup launched its Kush Mascara, a certified vegan mascara that credited cannabis sativa seed oil as its hero ingredien
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Finally, A Skin Tint That
Actually
Covers Acne & Redness
I used to have a hard time admitting this, but I can now proudly say it: I'm picky. I won't eat a side of vegetables if it has carrots in it, the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
EOS Is Launching Its Most Hydrating Lip Balm Yet — But There's A ...
Although it feels like we've only recently been toppled by a wave of cannabis beauty products, the hemp plant — and all its benefits — has been ut
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Drunk Elephant's New Cleansing Balm Transformed My Skin-Care Routine
After a long Thursday at the office (and the gym before that, and a post-work event after), the only thing I want to do is drag my tired self home and into
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The One Brow Gel That Doesn't Melt Off My Face Mid-Workout
There are a few things I'm willing to sacrifice for a sweaty workout, including my foundation, my silk-pressed hair, and my contour. But the one thing
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Fenty's Trophy Wife Body Lava Is A Glow Up In A Bottle
Spring may officially be here, but I haven't come to terms with the fact that winter did me dirty. After a multitude of snow days in New York City and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Kylie Cosmetics' Setting Powder Kept My Face Flawless For 15 Hours
It's hard to imagine a time before I discovered setting powder. Back in the day, I would grab the nearest tissue to pat away the grease and oil buildu
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What's Worth Th...
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Favorite Skin-Care Brand Just Launched A New Mois...
The honeymoon phase and the royal baby she's currently in the process of growing might play a part, but I'm calling it: Meghan Markle's smoo
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Summer Fridays' New Mask Is Finally Out — & It's
Good
Even as someone born and raised in New York City, I've never grown immune to the cold. Every year when winter rolls around, I get grumpy about wearing
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How I Marie-Kondo'd My Massive Makeup Collection
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Beauty Products I Always Pack In My Travel Makeup Bag
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This NARS Blush Is Better Than Orgasm — Don't @ Me
Even with an entire lineup of products, every makeup brand has that one thing: MAC and its lipsticks, Fenty Beauty and its foundations, Dior and its mascar
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
The Only Liquid Liner That Actually Stays Put On My Greasy Lids
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the pro
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
I Tried Dozens Of Beauty Gifts & These Are The Ones I'm Keeping F...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tried $275 Worth Of Sephora Collection Makeup — & Here's What I...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Concealer Is Like A Time Machine For Your Sleepless Nights
Fake eight hours of sleep in two minutes.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Mask That Had A 5,000-Person Wait List Is Getting An Avocado ...
A perfect storm of five-star ratings, glowing reviews, and Instagram buzz can turn an otherwise unknown product into the biggest beauty launch of the year.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
This "Liquid Glass" Facial Serum Will Make You Break Up With High...
As someone who is heavily devoted to skin care, it's safe to say that I've been sucked in by all things K-beauty. Double cleansing, innovative in
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
I Got The Latest It Girl Hair Color — & Here's How It Looks
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Korea's Best-Selling Primer Is "Glass Skin" In A Compact
BB creams, lip tints, ceramide balms, bottled essences, sheet masks: The contents of my medicine cabinet say all I need to know about how heavily influence
by
Samantha Sasso
