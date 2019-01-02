The Beauty Products I Always Pack In My Travel Makeup Bag

See more about this Episode
In 2018, I ventured on 16 different planes and packed my travel makeup bag just as many times. In that time, I've gone from packing three over-stuffed purses (each one dedicated to makeup, skin care, and hair care respectively) to carrying one seamless and, dare I say, roomy pouch.
I hit a turning point sometime in February, when I found myself lugging a 30-pound carry-on up and down the stairs at Penn Station for a weekend trip. It finally made me edit my stash, and now I can fit my entire weekend beauty routine into the one large tote bag in the video above.
Press play to find out what I always bring with me.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $38, available at Sephora; Pixi Beauty Rose Tonic, $15, available at Pixi; Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream, $60, available at Sephora; C’est Moi Mineral Sunscreen, $14.99, available at Target; Ohii Magic Hair Wand, $12, available at Urban Outfitters; Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Concealer, $28, available at Sephora; Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blush, $24, available at Sephora; Guerlain Météorites Illuminating Powder, $62, available at Sephora; RMS Champagne Rose Luminizer, $38, available at Sephora; NYX Proof It Primer, $6.99, available at Ulta Beauty; Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color, $24, available at Sephora; DHC Liquid Eyeliner, $20, available at Dermstore; LANCÔME Monsieur Big Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty; Glossier Generation G, $18, available at Glossier; Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Serum, $90, available at Sephora; Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask, $26, available at Sephora; Follain Under cover Deodorant, $14, available at Follain.
