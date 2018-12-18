Beauty with Mi
I Tried $100 Worth Of H&M Beauty Products & Here's What I Thought

H&M is known for affordable fashion, but the store is a veritable treasure trove of beauty finds, too.

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
As more and more fashion brands enter the beauty realm, shopping has become much more practical. If you're looking for say, a new button-down and another red lipstick to add to your growing collection, you need only stop by Zara, Forever21, or H&M to do so.
With fast fashion retailers launching trendy new makeup at what feels like lightning speed, it can be hard to parse through the thousands of products they have to offer. I decided to slowly put them to the test, starting with Urban Outfitters and now H&M.
H&M may be known for affordable fashion, but the store stocks a treasure trove of palettes, lipsticks, and highlighters, too — many of which cost under $10. This week, I put a full face of the brand's makeup to the test. See what's worth the money in the video above.
H&M Green Color Correcting Face Primer, $6.99, available at H&M; H&M All-Day Liquid Foundation, $9.99, available at H&M; H&M Precision Makeup Sponge, $4.99, available at H&M; H&M Oval Brush Set, $14.99, available at H&M; H&M Cover-Up Concealer, $7.99, available at H&M; H&M Translucent Invisible Powder, $14.99, available at H&M; H&M Eyeshadow Primer, $7.99, available at H&M; H&M Eyeshadow Pencil, $5.99, available at H&M; H&M Duo-It-All Eyeliner, $9.99, available at H&M; H&M Mascara, $9.99, available at H&M; H&M Spotlight Glow Powder, $7.99, available at H&M; H&M Lipstick Pencil, $6.99, available at H&M.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
These Are The Best Products From HM Beauty
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBest Beauty ProductsBest BlushBest Drugstore Beauty ProductsCheap Thrills
Released on December 18, 2018
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
How I Marie-Kondo'd My Massive Makeup Collection
Now Playing
I Tried $100 Worth Of H&M Beauty Products & Here's What I Thought
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What I Looked Like
The Beauty Products I Always Pack In My Travel Makeup Bag
I Tried Dozens Of Beauty Gifts & These Are The Ones I'm Keeping For Myself
Jackie Aina Is Refinery29's Beauty Innovator Of The Year
This Avocado Body Wrap Is Designed To Save Winter Skin — But Does It Really Work?
I Tried $275 Worth Of Sephora Collection Makeup — & Here's What I Loved
I Got A $400 Facial For Clear Skin — & This Is What Happened
I Tried QVC's Best-Selling Makeup From 2018 — & Here's What I Really Thought

Related Content

R29 Original Series