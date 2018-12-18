I Tried $100 Worth Of H&M Beauty Products & Here's What I Thought

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
With fast fashion retailers launching trendy new makeup at what feels like lightning speed, it can be hard to parse through the thousands of products they have to offer. I decided to slowly put them to the test, starting with Urban Outfitters and now H&M.
H&M may be known for affordable fashion, but the store stocks a treasure trove of palettes, lipsticks, and highlighters, too — many of which cost under $10. This week, I put a full face of the brand's makeup to the test. See what's worth the money in the video above.
H&M Green Color Correcting Face Primer, $6.99, available at H&M; H&M All-Day Liquid Foundation, $9.99, available at H&M; H&M Precision Makeup Sponge, $4.99, available at H&M; H&M Oval Brush Set, $14.99, available at H&M; H&M Cover-Up Concealer, $7.99, available at H&M; H&M Translucent Invisible Powder, $14.99, available at H&M; H&M Eyeshadow Primer, $7.99, available at H&M; H&M Eyeshadow Pencil, $5.99, available at H&M; H&M Duo-It-All Eyeliner, $9.99, available at H&M; H&M Mascara, $9.99, available at H&M; H&M Spotlight Glow Powder, $7.99, available at H&M; H&M Lipstick Pencil, $6.99, available at H&M.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
