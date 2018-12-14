Clothes, bags, shoes – there's no denying Zara does fashion immensely well, but unlike other high street stores such as Topshop and H&M, it's been slow on the uptake when it comes to branching out into beauty. Until now that is.
Earlier this month, Zara lifted the lid on a 12-strong collection of matte lipsticks in all manner of wearable shades, from deep plum and pillar-box red to vibrant lilac and subtle taupe. Priced at an affordable £9.99, each one was received well by beauty editors and makeup obsessives alike, thanks to the sleek packaging and velvety finish.
But do they really live up to the hype? Will they gain cult status like Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G collection or MAC's Viva Glam?
Ahead, seven R29 staffers put them to the test...