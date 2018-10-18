You already know there are a huge 83 lipstick swatches to experiment with, including products in crayon and chubby stick form (£8 each), but there are also three finishes to choose from: matte, cream or satin. As fans of the original formulas, we can confirm they're just as brilliant, if not better – especially the creamier textures. Long-wearing, highly pigmented and hydrating, it's basically everything you want from a lipstick.