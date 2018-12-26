See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Avocado mania hit its peak in 2015 when, according to the Washington Post, avocado consumption eclipsed 4 billion — a record high for the pitted fruit. Since then, avocados have graduated from a Sunday brunch star to a key player in a multitude of different beauty applications. This year alone, a handful of products featuring the fruit hit stores, including Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask and First Aid Beauty's Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer.
Although I've got lots of products with the fruit dotting my vanity, it was a treatment featuring the stuff that got me out of the house and into a spa. Last month, I tried Premiere57's Avocado Body Wrap, an hour-long experience designed to hydrate and exfoliate dull skin, especially skin that's been neglected all winter long.
But first, a warning: If you're not comfortable being close-to-naked as an esthetician gives you a head-to-toe cleanse and scrub, you probably won't like this treatment at all. If you can get past that though, you might enjoy the process. The treatment ends with the full-body application of an avocado oil-infused mask, after which your body is swaddled in a foil-like blanket that traps in heat allowing you to drift into sleep for 20 minutes while the mask works its magic. Peep the video above to see how it all went down.
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1