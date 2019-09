"There's a tremendous placebo effect with cannabis-based medicines, especially anything pertaining to topicals and massage," warns Ethan Russo, MD , board certified neurologist and past president of the International Cannabinoid Research Society. And while I can't say the facial made a huge difference, I can say that the 90-minute procedure was the most relaxing treatment I've ever had. And that, coupled with my post-facial glow, made me feel like a million bucks for the rest of the day.