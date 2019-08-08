It's 2019, and weed is buzzier now than it was during the '60s — just not for the reason you'd think. The psychoactive plant technically known as cannabis has found itself in an unlikely position as the trendiest skin-care ingredient you don't need a state-mandated medical-marijuana card to buy. But should you really incorporate cannabis into your routine?
When people talk about weed beauty, they're not talking about something you smoke. Most products are packed with phytocannabinoids that can be used topically on your skin. Although there are hundreds of compounds within the industrial hemp plant (a.k.a. the federally legal cannabis plant that produces less than 0.3% THC) the most popular as of late is cannabidiol, or CBD for short.
It won't get you high, but it boasts anti-inflammatory properties that have been proven to fight acne and soothe sunburns. But most notably, it's used in the form of lotions, balms, and salves to relieve aches and pains from ailments, like scoliosis and endometriosis, as well as treating irritated skin conditions, like eczema.
Despite how quickly the cannabis industry is growing, it is still unregulated — which is most likely why you've noticed more CBD products on shelves than ever before. So, to avoid option paralysis, we've tested several so you didn't have to. After seeing how the newest formulas stack up against our daily aches and irritations, we found the ones we may never be able to live without...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.