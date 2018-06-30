Could CBD Be The Answer To Summer's Worst Side Effect?

By the time Memorial Day rolls around, we're spending more time in the sun than any other season out of the year... combined. This could be on the beach, by the pool, or even on your postwar rooftop in the middle of Midtown. However you're soaking up the sun, soaking up just a little too much of it can lead to a nasty, blistering burn. And — yup, you guessed it — CBD can help.