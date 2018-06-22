As you've probably gathered from the endless stream of lotions, bath bombs, and lip balms infused with the hemp-harvested ingredient, CBD is kind of a big deal in the beauty world as of late. But if you thought the buzz couldn't possibly get any higher, it's officially reached a fever pitch, now that makeup is getting in on the trend.
Back in April, Milk Makeup — the edgy, inclusive brand you'll find in most New Yorkers' clutches — launched the first-ever CBD-infused Kush Mascara. Now, they're coming out with a sister formula in the form of a tinted brow gel. Similar to its predecessor, the vegan Kush Brow Gel uses heart-shaped extension fibers to make brow hairs appear thicker; the cannabis oil makes the formula intensely conditioning for a lightweight wash of color that keeps hairs soft, never stiff.
Starting today, the Kush Brow Gel (in three colors, plus clear) are available from 2-5 p.m. EST on the brand's site (you can access the early-bird launch via Milk Makeup's Instagram bio). The special preview sale won't last forever, though, so in case you don't get your hands on (at least) one today, mark your calendars for June 26 when it launches for real on Milk Makeup and Sephora.
Wondering whether it met our high standards? Read our staffers' reviews, ahead.