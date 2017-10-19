This Weed Bath Bomb Is The Next Best Thing To An Orgasm

I've been a bath advocate for as long as I can remember; I'd take one every day if I could. Even though I rarely have the time to indulge in one these days, you can bet that when I do, I use a bath bomb — preferably one that's loaded with some sort of glitter or swirls of color. And while I believe all my soaks are special, my most recent discovery deserves a seat in bizarre bath time history. Why? The orb was infused with weed.
No prescription necessary, the weed bath bomb comes from beauty company Mirai Clinical. Like a lot of the brand's products, it's packed with the hero ingredient persimmon, known for its odor-busting properties — but that's not why I tried it. My eye was on the cannabidiol (a.k.a. CBD). While there are other cannabinoids involved in the anatomy of weed, CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are the two most recognizable, and most effective, pieces to the pot puzzle. Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, but it has been known to reduce inflammation and pain, which makes it the perfect addition to a warm bath.
Despite its benefits, the legal treatment of CBD is very similar to marijuana in general. Luckily, Mirai managed to slip through the restrictions with its formulation, operating under the current law that states industrial hemp with less than .3% THC is legal in the U.S.
And while it won't get you "high," don't discount its potent results. I'm not an athlete, but like a lot of other women, I deal with frequent lower back pain and sporadic bouts of cramping. So instead of taking Midol or rubbing essential oils across my abdomen, last weekend I decided to ease my PMS by sinking into a weed bath. Initially, it felt like your average soak — maybe even boring, since the bath bomb itself was white and did nothing when I dropped it in the water. But several minutes later, its effects suddenly hit: My entire body was tingling, I couldn't stop giggling, even my toes curled. The sensation felt like the next best thing to an orgasm, and after the full-body climax, a sudden wave of sedation crept up as I sunk deeper into the water.
It might sound weird, but the sensation actually makes sense: CBD calms the nervous system and reduces stress. Even better, there's no research that claims that using the ingredient topically poses any threat. But, let me tell you: It is relaxing as hell.
After 25 minutes, the sensation eventually wore off. That night, I went to bed feeling like I just had a one-night stand with my tub. So while your colorful bath water might make a great Instagram post, I'm willing to wager it doesn't illicit the same urge to light a cigarette and bask in the afterglow.
